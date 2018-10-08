Trump Says Brett Kavanaugh Was 'Caught Up In A Hoax' And 'Did Nothing Wrong'

President Donald Trump amped up his defense of Brett Kavanaugh on Monday, calling the sexual assault allegations that surfaced against the newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice “a hoax” and insisting that Kavanaugh “did nothing wrong.”

Trump also referred to reports that if Democrats gain a House majority in next month’s midterm elections, they might pursue impeachment proceedings against Kavanaugh.

“I’ve been hearing that now (Democrat) are talking about impeaching a brilliant jurist, a man that did nothing wrong, a man that was caught up in a hoax set up by the Democrats using the Democrats’ lawyers, and now they want to impeach him,” Trump told reporters gathered on the White House lawn.

Trump suggested that the U.S. public will respond to the drama that ensnared Kavanaugh’s confirmation process by changing how they vote in November’s elections.

“I think a lot of Democrats are going to vote Republican,” he said.

Other GOP leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have been insisting that the fight over Kavanaugh has energized the Republican base.

Trump’s comments came two days after the Senate narrowly confirmed Kavanaugh for the high court. All but one Republican backed him after a brief and limited FBI investigation found no corroboration of the assault allegations Christine Blasey Ford lodged against him. All but one Democrat opposed Kavanaugh.

Like Trump, many of Kavanaugh’s supporters initially deemed Ford’s Sept. 27 testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee “credible.”

But last week, Trump took to mocking her, and his Monday comments continued the criticism of her credibility.