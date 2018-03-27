Trump Can’t Find A Lawyer And Tweeters Think It's Hilarious

President Donald Trump is struggling to find lawyers to join his legal team.

John Dowd, lead attorney for the president in the Russia probe, resigned last week. Ted Olson, who served as solicitor general under President George W. Bush, reportedly rejected an offer to join the team. Up to six other lawyers have also reportedly turned down Trump over the past week.

“I think everybody would agree this is turmoil, it’s chaos, it’s confusion, it’s not good for anything,” Olson said on MSNBC on Monday. “We always believe that there should be an orderly process, and of course, government is not clean or orderly ever. But this seems to be beyond normal.”

On Twitter, people had some thoughts about why Trump was having such a hard time finding a lawyer ― and offered a few suggestions as to who he could hire:

99 million lawyers but Trump can’t find one. — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) March 27, 2018

Trump lands new Lawyer Bob Loblaw. pic.twitter.com/Y36CaG1Wyl — Tuna (@2naOnWhite) March 26, 2018

Trump will need a court appointed lawyer — Gary the Cynic (@GaryTheCynic) March 27, 2018

At this rate, Trump's going to have to hire a lawyer who graduated from Trump University. *snicker* — Barbara Walsh (@AtreiyaN7) March 27, 2018

"Trump's lawyer" is a job with a higher casualty rate than "Spinal Tap's drummer" — Jeff Tiedrich (@jefftiedrich) March 27, 2018

"I have a conflict and can't represent you" is the lawyer version of "I can't go out on a date with you because I have to wash my hair" https://t.co/MHhxY5YZGW — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) March 27, 2018

Trump is on legal zoom at this moment trying to find a new lawyer. — Voice of Reason (@AmericanVoR) March 26, 2018

Trump: Hello, I would like you to be on my legal team.



Lawyer: pic.twitter.com/qrypmiAN1B — Marc R. Bennett (@thegoodfello) March 26, 2018

According to Trump, fame & fortune will never be turned down by a lawyer. Turns out that infamy and misfortune are powerful motivators as well. — pwitham (@pwtham11) March 26, 2018

Evidently trump is doubling down on his strategy to hire lawyers he’s seen on TV, and just asked his staff to set up interviews with Matlock, Perry Mason, & Jackie Chiles. No word yet on who has to tell him they are fictional characters, and explain to him what fictional means. pic.twitter.com/pP8JIGx6ah — TrumpSwamp (@SwampyTrump) March 27, 2018