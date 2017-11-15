Trump Wants Thank Yous After China Frees UCLA Players In Shoplifting Case

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that three UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in China faced 10 years in prison before he intervened and saved them ― a feat for which he said he deserves thanks.
Trump said the students were “very grateful” he brought up their detention when he met last week with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his trip to Asia.
“Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.
Freshman athletes LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill arrived back in the U.S. from Shanghai on Tuesday. The players, who had been in China for a basketball game sponsored by a Chinese retail giant, were detained in their hotel by police on suspicion of shoplifting.
Trump’s Tweet seeking praise for himself did attract some from fans, but also earned plenty of backlash for being “egotistical” and taking credit for just doing his job. Brooklyn Nets player Spencer Dinwiddie also questioned the motive behind the students’ release.
It’s no secret that Trump helped orchestrate the UCLA players’ release. He told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday that he spoke directly with the Chinese president about working things out, and said the athletes were “grateful” for the help.
“I know they’re very grateful because they were told exactly what happened,” Trump said of his efforts.
A senior White House official praised Trump’s actions, telling Reuters the students were given relatively light treatment ” in large part because the president brought it up.”
College sports officials also thanked Trump. Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement: “We want to thank the President, the White House and the U.S. State Department for their efforts towards resolution.”
Though the students dodged jail time in China, as Trump said, it’s not clear whether they will face consequences in the U.S.
“We take seriously any violations of the law,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that “both Athletics and the Office of Student Conduct will review this incident and guide any action with respect to the involved students. Such proceedings are confidential, which limits the specific information that can be shared.”
CONVERSATIONS