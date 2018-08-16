Donald Trump Pays Respects To Aretha Franklin On Twitter

President Donald Trump paid his respects to iconic American singer Aretha Franklin, who died Thursday at age 76.
“She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice,” Trump wrote in a Thursday tweet.
The 18-time Grammy winner sold more than 75 million album copies during her career. She is known for top hits including “Respect,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” “Think” and “Chain of Fools.”
Franklin sang at the inaugurations of Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Former President George W. Bush awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her impact on America’s cultural landscape in 2005.
“Her instantly recognizable voice has captivated listeners ever since she toured with her father’s gospel revue in the 1950s,” Bush said at the time. “She is among our Nation’s greatest musical artists and has captured the hearts of millions of Americans.”
Former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also grieved the iconic singer’s death, calling her “one of America’s greatest national treasures” in a joint statement.
“For more than 50 years, she stirred our souls,” the Clintons said. “She was elegant, graceful, and utterly uncompromising in her artistry.”
“I’ll always be grateful for her kindness and support, including her performances at both my inaugural celebrations,” said Bill Clinton.