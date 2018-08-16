Donald Trump Pays Respects To Aretha Franklin On Twitter

President Donald Trump paid his respects to iconic American singer Aretha Franklin, who died Thursday at age 76.

“She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice,” Trump wrote in a Thursday tweet.

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

The 18-time Grammy winner sold more than 75 million album copies during her career. She is known for top hits including “Respect,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” “Think” and “Chain of Fools.”

Franklin sang at the inaugurations of Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Former President George W. Bush awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her impact on America’s cultural landscape in 2005.

Douglas A. Sonders via Getty Images Aretha L. Franklin receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from George W. Bush in 2005.

“Her instantly recognizable voice has captivated listeners ever since she toured with her father’s gospel revue in the 1950s,” Bush said at the time. “She is among our Nation’s greatest musical artists and has captured the hearts of millions of Americans.”

Former President Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also grieved the iconic singer’s death, calling her “one of America’s greatest national treasures” in a joint statement.

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

“For more than 50 years, she stirred our souls,” the Clintons said. “She was elegant, graceful, and utterly uncompromising in her artistry.”

“I’ll always be grateful for her kindness and support, including her performances at both my inaugural celebrations,” said Bill Clinton.