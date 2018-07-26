Late night TV hosts covered the emergence of a secretly recorded conversation between President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen in amusing ways.

In the audio that CNN broadcast earlier this week, Trump and his lawyer were heard talking about a hush money payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal (with whom Trump allegedly had an affair) prior to the 2016 election.

On Wednesday night, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert pretended to have obtained video footage of the exchange:

You’ve heard Michael Cohen’s audio tape of Donald Trump discussing payments to a Playboy model. Now, you can see it. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/hGftX0x1m9 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 26, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” likened the conversation to a mob movie:

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon aired this (spoof) new audio:

James Corden of “The Late Late Show” did the same:

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah got excited about one particular moment in the chat: