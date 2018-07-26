COMEDY
07/26/2018 04:17 am ET

Late Night TV Hosts Roast Trump By Releasing Their Own Mocking Michael Cohen Tapes

"Then this little boy comes up to me and he says 'idiot president says what.'"
By Lee Moran

Late night TV hosts covered the emergence of a secretly recorded conversation between President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney Michael Cohen in amusing ways.

In the audio that CNN broadcast earlier this week, Trump and his lawyer were heard talking about a hush money payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal (with whom Trump allegedly had an affair) prior to the 2016 election.

On Wednesday night, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert pretended to have obtained video footage of the exchange:

Jimmy Kimmel of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” likened the conversation to a mob movie:

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon aired this (spoof) new audio:

James Corden of “The Late Late Show” did the same:

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah got excited about one particular moment in the chat:

Seth Meyers took “a closer look” at the secret tape on “Late Night,” and compared the Trump legal team’s defense of it to the famous “Laurel vs. Yanni” debate:

