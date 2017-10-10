Trump condemns Jemele Hill more than Neo-nazis and mass murder

Getty Images

ESPN network announced Jemele Hill’s two-week job suspension, yesterday after the TV journalist tweeted about the Dallas Cowboy’s Owner Jerry Jones. Jones, has reportedly threatened the rights of players who protest the National Anthem. Hill responded with a series of tweets about the tension Jones is creating for black players and encouraged people who believed in the message of the kneeling protests to not put pressure on players, but advertisers.

After a series of Hill’s tweets, ESPN announced her two-week suspension, saying that she was in violation of the company’s social media guidelines.

Twitter.com

Several people have spoken out against Hill’s suspension, but POTUS was not one of them. Trump mentioned Hill who previously called the president a white supremacist, in another tweet after applauding Jerry Jones for his actions suggesting that ESPN’s current ratings were a reflection of incapable journalists like Hill.

Twitter.com

For weeks President Trump has devoted a portion of his time to the NFL protest by attacking NFL player-protesters, advocates and allies. Trump and white house staff have called for the removal of advocates and allies, like Hill and have encouraged citizens to boycott the league. These tweets are just the latest of many controversial comments that he has made about these protests. The debate has continued to escalate and Trump has continued to insert his time and opinions into the cultural matter while several other issues (more aid relief to Puerto Rico, a DACA solution and health care) fade into the background.

Although Trump has inserted himself into cultural matters before, it is becoming more difficult to believe that he can condemn injustice without bias. He has maintained that his attacks on NFL and NBA players and allies have little if anything to do with race, but has ignored the fact that these protest are taking place because of racial inequality and police brutality. He maintained a similar stance when he referred to both sides being responsible for the violence that took place in Charlottesville this past summer.