Twitter Perplexed As Trump Spouts Off Again About 'Illegal Special Council'

The Twitterverse was transfixed Friday night by the sound of millions of Americans scratching their heads as they tried to decipher Donald Trump’s latest tweet Friday night from Mar-a-Lago. He again attacked his former FBI director, accusing him of a kind of convoluted conspiracy theory.

“Really, does everybody know what that means?” the president asked. Based on an avalanche of responses on Twitter, it appeared many people didn’t.

The president claimed that James Comey leaked “classified documents” to the press in order to “generate” a “special council,” so it was illegal to begin with.

James Comey illegally leaked classified documents to the press in order to generate a Special Council? Therefore, the Special Council was established based on an illegal act? Really, does everybody know what that means? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

Tweets pointed out — repeatedly — that it’s special “counsel” — not “council.” And that special counsel Robert Mueller was named by the Department of Justice, not Comey, after the president said on national TV that he fired his FBI director because of “this Russian thing.”

But several on Twitter had a pretty good idea about what it all means:

It might mean you are the only guy over 70 up after 11pm... — Dennis McDaniels (@mcd3putt) April 21, 2018

You know your lawyer sucks, because the first thing any lawyer tells you is to shut the hell up. — Mike Wert (@MikeDWert) April 21, 2018

Go to sleep, would you! Your mind is trying to think too hard. — coffee first (@austinman4) April 21, 2018

John Barron!!!! You’re still up?!?! — Pandora (@CheetoTweet) April 21, 2018

I don’t think you know what anything means, really — Christie (@Christie_D22) April 21, 2018

You just can't seem to spell counsel correctly. Is that a Wharton thing? — MJdowntheshore (@MJdowntheshore) April 21, 2018

Actually it's a Trump U thing. — Expose Fox News As State Run Media (@leftcoastlefty5) April 21, 2018

Earlier in the day Trump blasted “Wendy Wasserman Schultz” in a slam tweet about the lawsuit against the Trump campaign by the Democratic Party. He meant (and later changed it to) Rep. “Debbie” Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), the former chair of the party. Tweeters thought he might have confused her with the late New York playwright Wendy Wasserstein — or with Wendy from Peter Pan because he’s a lost boy.

Donald Trump/Twitter

Trump is on a tirade about someone named “Wendy Wasserman Schultz.” He’s just making up people now. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 20, 2018

It's fitting Trump just called Debbie "Wendy Wasserman Schultz" since he's the real life version of a boy who refused to grow up. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 20, 2018

Shit, where's Captain Hook when you need him? — Trine Daely (@TrineDaely) April 21, 2018