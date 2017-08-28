WOMEN
08/28/2017 06:45 pm ET Updated Aug 28, 2017

Trump Confuses Two Female Finnish Journalists During Press Conference

The Finnish president had to explain that they were in fact two different women.
By Emma Gray

During a Monday press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, President Donald Trump mixed up two blonde, female journalists. 

As Niinistö called on a reporter to ask a question, Trump interjected, seemingly frustrated that this journalist might be allowed to ask a second question. 

“Again? You’re going to give her the same one?” he asked.

Niinistö was left to awkwardly explain that the reporter he had called on was in fact a different woman than the one who had already asked a question. 

“No, she’s not the same lady,” he said to Trump. “They are sitting side by side.” 

The blonde journalist in question then stood up. “We have a lot of blonde women in Finland,” she told the U.S. president. (Watch the full exchange above.)

As Time White House correspondent Zeke Miller tweeted, ”#cantmakeitup.”

Trump has a history of odd and uncomfortable interactions with women reporters.

In March, he called the Washington Post’s global opinions editor, Karen Attiah, “beautiful” after she asked him a question about his divisive rhetoric and approach to racial inclusion. And just two months ago, he paused a call with new Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to comment on an Irish reporter’s “nice smile,” telling Varadkar that the journalist, Caitriona Perry, must “treat [him] well.”

H/T The Hill

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Anti-Hate Protests Against Trump
Emma Gray
Senior Women's Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Finland Sauli Niinistö
Trump Confuses Two Female Finnish Journalists During Press Conference
CONVERSATIONS