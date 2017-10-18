Trump Claims Congresswoman Lied About His Call To Army Widow

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) of fabricating the claim that he told the widow of a soldier killed in combat that she “must’ve known what he signed up for.”

“I have proof,” Trump tweeted. He offered no evidence.

Wilson stood by her account of the president’s phone call with the widow, telling CNN’s “New Day” that she, too, has proof of Trump’s conversation. “He is a sick man,” she said. “He’s cold-hearted and he feels no pity or sympathy for anyone.”

In an interview before Trump’s tweet on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Wilson called Trump’s conversation with Johnson’s widow “absolutely crazy” and said the president didn’t even remember her husband’s name.

Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017

Army Sgt. La David Johnson was killed during an ambush in Niger earlier this month. Myeshia Johnson, his pregnant widow, received a call from Trump on Tuesday. Wilson was with Johnson at the time and recounted the exchange to South Florida’s NBC affiliate.

“Sarcastically he said: ‘But you know he must have known what he signed up for,’” Wilson told NBC6. “How could you say that to a grieving widow? I couldn’t believe ... and he said it more than once. I said this man has no feelings for anyone. This is a young woman with child who is grieved to her soul.”

Trump claimed Monday that past presidents didn’t honor fallen soldiers the way he does. His predecessors, namely President Barack Obama, “didn’t make calls” themselves, he said.

The statement was widely disputed, and Trump went on the attack. He invoked his chief of staff John Kelly’s late son, Robert, who died in Afghanistan in 2011, to continue lambasting Obama.