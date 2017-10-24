Trump Contaminates All

President Donald Trump drags into the gutter everyone who comes in contact with him. The latest casualty: Marine Corps General John Kelly, the president’s chief of staff.

Kelly appeared in the White House briefing room last Thursday to defend Trump’s awkward — to put the best light on it — condolence call to the widow of one of the soldiers slain in Niger. Part of Kelly’s mission, it appears, was to disparage Representative Frederica Wilson, a Florida Democrat, who earlier had revealed the contents of the president’s call. Kelly remembered — misremembered, it turns out —Wilson’s remarks at the dedication of an FBI building in Miramar, Florida, in 2015.

The White House chief of staff called Wilson an “empty barrel” who falsely claimed she had secured funding for the building. A video released by a local Florida newspaper reveals that Wilson, who spoke for nine minutes, never took credit for getting money for the building, only for assisting in helping to pass legislation to name the building after two federal agents killed in the line of duty.

General Kelly needs to apologize to Representative Wilson. He is, by reputation, an honorable and decent man, so let us assume he simply remembered the event, which he attended, incorrectly. Several days have elapsed since Kelly attacked Wilson, and still he has not apologized. I do not know the reason for this, but I wonder if President Trump — who is averse to apologizing — has instructed Kelly to remain quiet.

Apology is not a word in Trump’s vocabulary. The president can be caught in the boldest and most absurd lies and attacks against others, but he will never say, “I’m sorry.” And, in this case, an apology to the widow of Sergeant La David Johnson would have been the simplest thing to do. Condolence calls are never easy, and the president does not possess the deftest of touches when it comes to expressing sympathy. Most people would have understood a presidential acknowledgement of unintentionally offending Myeshia Johnson. Instead, the president did what he always does when caught in an error: He doubled down, insisting he had been “so nice” to Ms. Johnson and calling Representative Wilson “wacky” and a liar.

Arguing with a grieving widow is always wrong. It does not matter what Trump said on the phone call or what he meant or that the tone was unintentionally wrong. Ms. Johnson’s husband is dead, and her children will grow up without a father. A decent human being would have backed off with an “I’m sorry.”

On Monday, Trump still could not resist responding to Myeshia Johnson after she appeared on television to discuss her husband and the president’s phone call. She said the president’s comment that her husband “knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway” made her cry. “I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how… he couldn’t remember my husband’s name,” she said. Trump let little time elapse before answering Ms. Johnson. He tweeted: “I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!”

Who argues with a grieving widow? Who attacks Gold Star families? Who criticizes a genuine American hero, like Senator John McCain, who suffered unspeakable torture in captivity, by saying, “I like people who weren’t captured?” Trump is so narcissistic that he believes he is always right and that apologizing is a sign of weakness. First Lady Melania Trump said in April 2016, “As you may know by now, when you attack him he will punch back 10 times harder. No matter who you are, a man or a woman, he treats everyone equal.” With equal disrespect, that is.

Nor is Trump a man who ever takes responsibility when things go wrong. A Navy SEAL was killed in Yemen early in Trump’s presidency. Trump's response was to blame the generals: “This was a mission that was started before I got here.… My generals are the most respected that we’ve had in many decades. I would — I believe. And they lost Ryan.” (Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens.)

Trump demands NFL players show respect for the national anthem, but he demonstrates no respect for the military, blaming “my generals” for a mission gone wrong. Nor does he show respect for past presidents, who Trump falsely claimed “didn’t make calls” when soldiers died while on duty.

The entire White House operation has been sullied by this Trump-caused imbroglio. Trump’s wounds were self-inflicted. Kelly lied and has yet to apologize. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also lied and then revealed how little she knows about the United States Constitution when she claimed reporters should not question Kelly’s account of Representative Wilson’s remarks at the FBI building dedication. “If you want to get into a debate with a four-star Marine general, I think that’s something highly inappropriate,” Sanders said. The high-ranking White House official apparently does not know that in the United States the military falls under civilian control. This is not a third-world military junta, where questioning the military lands one in jail, at best. Questioning the military is not only permissible in the United States, it is part of what makes this country a functioning democracy. Never mind that Kelly was not speaking last week as a representative of the military, but as chief of staff, a political position.