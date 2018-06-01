Watch Trump Tout 'Very Nice Letter' From Kim Jong Un, Then Say He Hasn't Opened It

President Donald Trump on Friday talked warmly to reporters about the “very nice” and “very interesting” letter he received earlier in the day from North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un.

“That letter was a very nice letter,” Trump said at a White House news conference. “Oh, would you like to see what was in that letter? How much? How much?” he quipped with the press.

The letter was hand-delivered to the president by senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol. The two men posed with the very large envelope in the Oval Office. After Trump received the letter, he announced that the June 12 summit with North Korea was on again in Singapore.

When asked if he could offer a “flavor of what the letter said,” Trump said: “It was a very interesting letter. At some point, it may be appropriate and maybe I’ll be able to give it to you, maybe.”

But mere minutes later, in response to another question, the president responded: “I haven’t seen the letter yet. I purposely didn’t open the letter. I haven’t opened it. I didn’t open it in front of the director. I said, ‘Would you want me to open it?’ He said, ‘You can read it later.’”

He added: “I may be in for a big surprise, folks.”

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump is presented with a letter from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, Friday, June 1, 2018, by North Korean envoy Kim Yong Chol in the Oval Office at the @WhiteHouse in Washington, D.C., followed by a meeting. (Official @WhiteHouse Photos by Shealah Craighead) pic.twitter.com/6a1PgFXS3v — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) June 1, 2018