Trump Again Threatens Status Of DACA, Demands Border Wall

President Donald Trump has again threatened the future status of a program that allowed children brought illegally to the United States to remain here, demanding he get a bigger border wall separating the U.S. and Mexico.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said Democrats understand “there can be no DACA” ― or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program ― without a wall on the country’s southern border.

The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

DACA allowed children brought to the U.S. illegally to apply for citizenship. The program also granted two-year work permits. Earlier this year, Trump reversed the policy, which was created during President Barack Obama’s administration. The decision affected hundreds of thousands of undocumented young people, often referred to as Dreamers.

Trump has previously tied the future of DACA to getting his border wall. In September, Trump said that “if there’s not a wall, we’re doing nothing” for Dreamers.

In October, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused Trump of going back on his word on a plan that would protect Dreamers.

“The list includes the wall, which was explicitly ruled out of the negotiations,” a statement released by Pelosi and Schumer said. “If the president was serious about protecting the Dreamers, his staff has not made a good faith effort to do so.”