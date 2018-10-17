Trump Defends Stormy Daniels 'Horseface' Insult: 'Make Your Own Determination'

Trump, in an interview with three AP reporters, was asked about the backlash over his horseface put-down.

“Sir, as the president of the United States, is it appropriate to call a woman, and even one who is making serious allegations and who you are in litigation against, to call her a horseface?” one of the AP reporters asked.

“You know what? You can take it any way you want,” Trump answered. When the reporter asked how people should take it, Trump said:

“Did you see the letter? She put out a letter. I had nothing to do with her. So she can lie and she can do whatever she wants to do. She can hire a phony lawyer. You take a look at this guy, a stone-cold loser. Take a look at his past.”