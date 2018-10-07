Trump Lambasts Democrats As 'Angry Left-Wing Mob,' 'Party Of Crime' At Kansas Rally

Hours after the Senate confirmed embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump celebrated the “tremendous victory” in a speech delivered to a cheering crowd of supporters in Topeka, Kansas, on Saturday night — and excoriated what he described as the Democrats’ “disgraceful campaign” to “destroy” the judge.

Using the bitter, partisan battle over Kavanaugh as an example of the “devastation” Democrats could wreak if they win seats in November, Trump urged supporters to vote for Republican candidates in the midterms or risk giving power to an “angry, left-wing mob.”

“In their quest for power, the radical Democrats have turned into an angry mob,” said the president, who was in Kansas to drum up support for Kris Kobach, the controversial secretary of state and hardline conservative who’s vying to be Kansas’ next governor, and GOP congressional candidate Steve Watkins.

“Each of you will have a chance in just four weeks to render your verdict, on the Democrats’ conduct, at the ballot box,” Trump continued, warning of the “profound stakes” in the upcoming elections ― especially given the potential future openings on the Supreme Court.

“If you allow the wrong people to get into office, things could change. They could change and they could change fast,” Trump said. “You don’t hand matches to an arsonist and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob ― and that’s what they’ve become. The Democrats have become too extreme and too dangerous to govern.”

At one point in his speech, Trump claimed Democrats, who he referred to as the “party of crime,” had introduced a bill called the “Open Borders Bill” ― though, as CBS News pointed out, no such bill exists.

Trump reiterated his staunch support of Kavanaugh, his second Supreme Court pick since taking office. Kavanaugh was accused by at least three women of sexual misconduct but Trump insisted the allegations were part of an elaborate smear campaign engineered by the Democrats ― a conspiracy theory that was repeatedly pushed by Republican leaders in the lead-up to Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote.

“Since right from the moment we announced [Kavanaugh’s nomination], radical Democrats launched a disgraceful campaign to resist, obstruct, delay, demolish and destroy,” Trump said at Saturday’s rally, prompting loud boos from the crowd. “Brett Kavanaugh is a man of great character and intellect.”

The president singled out Democratic Senators Cory Booker, Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren, who he again referred to by the derogatory nickname “Pocahontas,” for the “horror” they put Kavanaugh and his family through.

“If Democrats are willing to cause such destruction in the pursuit of power, just imagine the devastation they would cause if they ever obtained the power they so desperately want and crave,” Trump said.

According to The Washington Post, Trump’s support for Kavanaugh was met with great enthusiasm from the Topeka crowd. “Kavanaugh’s name elicited thunderous applause, with supporters cheering, fist-pumping into the sky and holding up babies in celebration,” the paper wrote.

Trump said earlier on Saturday that he was “a hundred percent” certain that Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, had named the wrong man.