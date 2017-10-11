President Donald Trump denied a report on Wednesday that he previously requested a tenfold increase to the U.S. nuclear arms supply.

NBC News published a piece alleging that he made the ask over the summer after seeing a slide displaying the reduction in American nuclear weaponry since the 1960s.

Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a "tenfold" increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

Trump also threatened to “challenge their license,” although what that would entail specifically is unclear.

“According to the officials present, Trump’s advisers, among them the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, were surprised,” the NBC piece says. “Officials briefly explained the legal and practical impediments to a nuclear buildup and how the current military posture is stronger than it was at the height of the buildup. In interviews, they told NBC News that no such expansion is planned.”

Trump’s tirade against the network ramped up last week after NBC reporters nabbed a scoop claiming that Tillerson called him a “moron” and threatened to not return to Washington, D.C., while he was visiting Texas.

Wow, so many Fake News stories today. No matter what I do or say, they will not write or speak truth. The Fake News Media is out of control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

NBC news is #FakeNews and more dishonest than even CNN. They are a disgrace to good reporting. No wonder their news ratings are way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

The @NBCNews story has just been totally refuted by Sec. Tillerson and @VP Pence. It is #FakeNews. They should issue an apology to AMERICA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2017

Tillerson ended up making on-camera remarks the same day following rumors that the piece was an indication that he planned to resign. He didn’t deny having made the comment but did brush off the rumor as “petty stuff.” He also reaffirmed his commitment to Trump and to the country.