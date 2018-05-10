Trump Announces Details Of Meeting With Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place on June 12 in Singapore.

The revelation follows Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s second visit to Pyongyang to meet with North Korean officials. Trump said Wednesday that a date and site had been set, but declined to reveal the details.

The Trump administration has worked for months to bring the reclusive regime to the negotiating table. Enlisting China in helping spearhead the denuclearization dialogue, Trump has successfully set up the first face-to-face meeting between North Korean and American leaders.

Kim Jong Un has also met with the leaders of China and South Korea to discuss regional security, resulting in the two Koreas declaring an official end to the Korean war.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

Kim expressed support for the “historic meeting,” calling it a first step toward the “building of a good future” on the Korean Peninsula.