Trump Didn't Walk Away From Summit With Nothing, Jimmy Fallon Says

Like his late-night colleagues, Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show” found the Helsinki summit meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin a little strange.

“According to experts, Trump and Putin had a lot to negotiate in their meeting,” Fallon said on Monday night’s show. “Trump says the negotiations went great. Putin now controls New York and California. And in exchange, Trump got three magic beans.”

Fallon noted that there was no signing ceremony after the talks.

“At the end of the meeting Trump and Putin didn’t sign any formal deal or agreement because they spent the whole time trying to make sure the other guy wasn’t Sacha Baron Cohen,” Fallon said.

“But after their time together, Putin said the meeting went very well. In fact, it went so well that Putin said he might make Trump president for another four years.”