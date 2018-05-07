Trump Urges West Virginia Voters Not To Back Don Blankenship, Comparing Him To Roy Moore

President Donald Trump on Monday urged voters in West Virginia to reject former coal executive and GOP Senate candidate Don Blankenship, throwing his support behind the two other major contenders in Tuesday’s primary.

To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference. Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can’t win the General Election in your State...No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

All three leading candidates in the GOP primary have tried to attach themselves to Trump by emphasizing their commitment to his agenda. Last month, Trump invited two of them, Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R), to appear with him at a White House event on taxes. Blankenship was not asked to attend.

Claiming that Blankenship “can’t win the General Election,” Trump on Monday alluded to the U.S. Senate special election in Alabama last year, where he made a similar endorsement. He initially endorsed the establishment candidate, then-Sen. Luther Strange (R), over challenger Roy Moore, who had a history of controversy.

When Moore defeated Strange in the primary, Trump quickly backed Moore and essentially disavowed his support of Strange, deleting his tweets about the latter.

Moore later lost to Democrat Doug Jones, after facing sexual misconduct allegations from nearly 10 women, including accusations of child molestation. After the election result, Trump tried to distance himself from Moore by reverting back to his previous argument that Strange would have won the general election.

Republican operatives are reportedly worried that Blankenship could win Tuesday’s primary in West Virginia. The former CEO of Massey Energy served a year in prison for his involvement in the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion. Blankenship continues to deny any responsibility for the accident, despite his conviction for conspiring to violate mine safety laws.

He has also made bizarre attacks on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) a major part of his campaign platform, standing by his use of the racial slur “Chinaperson” to describe McConnell’s father-in-law, and arguing in a campaign ad that McConnell “has created millions of jobs for China people.”