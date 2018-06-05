Philly Taunts 'Fragile Egomaniac’ Trump Over Canceled Super Bowl Party

President Donald Trump on Monday canceled a party celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl victory ― but some in the City of Brotherly Love are wearing it like a badge of honor.
“Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release.
Kenney’s chief of staff, Jane Slusser, trolled Trump on Twitter:
Trump claimed he canceled the celebration with the players because “they disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem.”
However, no Eagles players knelt during the anthem over the course of the season, leading many to speculate that the real reason Trump canceled is that most players were going to skip the ceremony.
The New York Times reported that fewer than 10 players were planning to attend.
Torrey Smith, who played on the Eagles in the Super Bowl but has since signed with the Carolina Panthers, wrote on Twitter:
ESPN football analyst Emmanuel Acho, who played for the Eagles in 2014 and 2015, also slammed Trump on Twitter:
Others also let Trump have it on Twitter:
While the Eagles won’t be celebrating at the White House, Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) invited the team to the U.S. Capitol instead: