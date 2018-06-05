Philly Taunts 'Fragile Egomaniac’ Trump Over Canceled Super Bowl Party

President Donald Trump on Monday canceled a party celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl victory ― but some in the City of Brotherly Love are wearing it like a badge of honor.

“Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in a news release.

Kenney’s chief of staff, Jane Slusser, trolled Trump on Twitter:

Our party was bigger than yours #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HIZk8xnJF1 — Jane Slusser (@janeslusser) June 5, 2018

Trump claimed he canceled the celebration with the players because “they disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem.”

However, no Eagles players knelt during the anthem over the course of the season, leading many to speculate that the real reason Trump canceled is that most players were going to skip the ceremony.

The New York Times reported that fewer than 10 players were planning to attend.

Torrey Smith, who played on the Eagles in the Super Bowl but has since signed with the Carolina Panthers, wrote on Twitter:

There are a lot of people on the team that have plenty of different views. The men and women that wanted to go should’ve been able to go. It’s a cowardly act to cancel the celebration because the majority of the people don’t want to see you. To make it about the anthem is foolish — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 4, 2018

ESPN football analyst Emmanuel Acho, who played for the Eagles in 2014 and 2015, also slammed Trump on Twitter:

How you going to un invite people who didn’t want to go anyway!? 🤷🏾‍♂️ #Eagles #WhiteHouse https://t.co/lbtmeijkk4 — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) June 4, 2018

A story of the #Eagles and Donald Trump, in GIF form.

pic.twitter.com/m1Przq3MmH — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) June 5, 2018

Others also let Trump have it on Twitter:

Our badass mayor: "Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend." @PhillyMayor #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Vive la résistance! (@LibFem) June 5, 2018

Trump called these Eagles players “UnAmerican:”



▪️ Chris Long - donated ALL 16 of his game checks to charity.



▪️Carson Wentz - raises money for Haiti.



▪️ Malcolm Jenkins - visits with police and lobbies for criminal justice reform. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 5, 2018

And this is why I love my City and My Eagles! Thank you @PhillyMayor for speaking some truth! 🙌🏽 #flyeaglesfly💪🏽🦅 pic.twitter.com/nSfSWryfwk — Miriam Enriquez (@MEnriquezPHL) June 5, 2018

The @Eagles organization and its players are awful. I can see why Trump wouldn’t want them at the White House. pic.twitter.com/gTkTfATn98 — Normal Collar (@pmc1423) June 5, 2018

Hey @realDonaldTrump it’s one thing to be wrong on policy, but to take on my @Eagles is a whole new level.

You even make a championship team visiting the White House all about you. What is wrong with you? Seriously, what condition do you have? https://t.co/QOknsH20Ln — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 4, 2018

Guess the Philadelphia Eagles have no interest in meeting Trump, so he uninvited them.



Is it just me or does Trump have a habit of uninviting people who already weren't coming? — Disabledvetagainsttraitors (@100_Disable_vet) June 5, 2018

Guys - we already knew that size matters to the President. @Eagles 🙏 — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) June 5, 2018

Eagles are my new team. — Sargasmo: Ambien Bogart (@sargasmatic) June 5, 2018

Just to be completely clear, Trump disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House because some of them oppose the disproportionate use of police violence against Black men. That’s what he’s punishing them. This has nothing to do with the anthem or the flag. 🇺🇸 — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) June 5, 2018

SEAN SPICER: This was the largest number of Eagles to ever agree to come to the White House, period

SARAH SANDERS: I defer all questions about the Eagles to the outside counsel.

RUDY GIULIANI: The President could shoot the Philadelphia Eagles and then pardon himself. He could. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 5, 2018

While the Eagles won’t be celebrating at the White House, Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) invited the team to the U.S. Capitol instead: