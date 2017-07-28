Scaramucci: Trump Isn't 'Elite' Because He Eats Pizza. These Photos Say Otherwise.

Anthony Scaramucci, who’s currently in a little bit of trouble for going on a crass, unhinged rant against top White House aides, wants the people to know that President Donald Trump is not elite.

In an interview with BBC reporter Emily Maitlis on Wednesday, Maitlis asked the new White House communications director, “What part of Donald Trump is not elite? The business side, or the politics side, or the inheritance side?”

Scaramucci stated that one of the reasons the president isn’t elite is because of the foods he eats.

“Oh my god, there’s so many things about the president. How about the cheeseburgers? How about the pizza that we eat?” Scaramucci said, before admitting that Trump is “very much so [elite]” about 30 seconds later.

But let’s go back to Scaramucci’s point about the pizza. Sure, Trump eats a lot of fast food, but the manner in which he eats it isn’t exactly plebeian. As the following photos prove, he’s either eating fast food with dining utensils, or he’s eating it somewhere fancy like a private jet.

He is NOT, as they say, just like us. Take, for example:

That time he and Sarah Palin ate pizza (with a fork) in New York City:

New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images Sarah Palin and Donald Trump sat down for pizza at a Famiglia pizza on Broadway at 50th St. Trump said "she didn't ask me (to run with her) but I'll tell you, she's a terrific woman."

That time he made a recently-fired contestant from “The Apprentice” bring him cheeseburger pizza from Domino’s. Totally regular!

Evan Agostini via Getty Images The most recently fired contestant on "The Apprentice" Stephanie Myers, delivers Domino's New American Classic Cheeseburger Pizza to Donald Trump at his office in Trump Tower on April 1, 2005 in New York City.

That time he enjoyed a taco bowl (prepared by a hotel bearing his own name) and declared “I love Hispanics!” Not elite at all!

That time he ate KFC with a fork and knife (from the seat of his private plane), as one does:

Great afternoon in Ohio & a great evening in Pennsylvania - departing now. See you tomorrow Virginia! pic.twitter.com/jQTQYBFpdb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2016

That time he launched a line of Trump Steaks, because most people who eat steak eat it from their own line of food, right?

Stephen Lovekin via Getty Images Donald Trump during the launch of Trump Steaks at The Sharper Image in New York City, NY.

That time he ate pizza crust-first in a Pizza Hut commercial with his now ex-wife, Ivana Trump, like all of us plebeians do:

Say what you want about trump, but you can't ignore the fact that HE EATS PIZZA CRUST FIRST WTF pic.twitter.com/qS3klXnqYy — Tosten (@Tosten_P) May 16, 2016

That time he ate french fries (sitting courtside, like we all do) at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden:

Ray Stubblebine / Reuters Donald Trump eats a french fry as the New York Knicks play Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter of their NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 30, 2007.