It’s a real trump card for Indiana State Police: A crackdown on motorists possessing drugs resulted in more than 100 arrests and the seizure of a vast assortment of dope, including orange-colored ecstasy pills shaped like President Donald Trump’s head.

State troopers involved in “Operation Blue Anvil” patrolled U.S. Highway 31 in Miami and Fulton counties over three-day periods twice last month, according to a state police statement. The troopers, teamed with drug-detecting police dogs, concentrated on drugs when they stopped motorists from June 19 to June 21, and again from June 26 to June 28.

The effort resulted in 129 criminal arrests on 272 drug-related charges. Forty-eight of the charges were classified as felonies, according to police.

Troopers seized cocaine, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, edible marijuana, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia as well as numerous drugs that have yet to be identified.

But the most eye-catching find was orange ecstasy pills shaped like Trump’s head. One side featured the face of the president. The other was stamped with the words “Great Again.”

Indiana State Police

The Trump pills resemble 5,000 MDMA pills seized last year in northern Germany.

Indiana authorities didn’t specify the amount of the drugs they recovered during last month’s operation.