Americans from coast to coast plan to commemorate the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s 2016 election win by screaming into the void.

Thousands of Facebook users have already signed up to attend events on Boston Common in Boston and in Washington Square Park in New York on Nov. 8. Events are also planned in Miami, Philadelphia, Dallas, Austin and in Bellingham, Washington.

“Join us cucks and snowflakes, safe spacers and libtards, as we enjoy a collective cathartic yell into the heavens about our current political establishment,” wrote the organizers of the New York event.

Some 2,100 people said they will attend the New York protest and 15,000 more indicated an interest in going. More than 4,500 people were registered for the Boston event with 33,000 others showing an interest.

“This administration has attacked everything about what it means to be American,” Johanna Schulman, who heled to organize the Boston event, said.

“Coming together reminds us that we are not alone,” she told Newsweek, “that we are part of an enormous community of activists who are motivated and angry, whose actions can make a difference.”