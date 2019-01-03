Trump Rags On Elizabeth Warren's Native American Heritage In Wordless Tweet

President Donald Trump once again dunked on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and her marginal Native American heritage on Thursday morning, this time with a mock presidential campaign logo.

The image, apparently taken from right-wing website The Daily Wire, reads “1/2020th” below Warren’s last name, a reference to her very slight Native American ancestry.

Earlier this week, the senator and former Harvard Law School professor became the highest-profile Democrat to officially announce that she is seriously considering a presidential run for 2020.

Warren released the results of a DNA test in October to back up her claim that she likely had a Native American ancestor after enduring repeated mockery by Trump and conservative pundits. It provided “strong evidence” that she had a native ancestor six to 10 generations ago.