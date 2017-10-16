Trump Empowerment Initiative (TEI): The Future of the Trump Administration

The Trump Empowerment Initiative (TEI)—Centerpiece of the “Trump Cares” Campaign

Created & Written By :

Barack Mandela

California Attorney Former Assistant to Governor Pete Wilson of California

Submitted To :

His Excellency Donald J. Trump President of the United States

“The Trump Empowerment Initiative (TEI) is an excellent and comprehensive plan to strengthen the United States of America. The author of the plan officially requests that President Donald Trump support the Trump Empowerment Initiative in order to improve America by demonstrating compassion, fairness, and generosity.”

“An important threat to national security in the United States is the fragmentation of American society. The Trump Empowerment Initiative brings together the American people in unity, strength, and patriotism. President Donald Trump is a unifier, a visionary, and a compassionate leader.”

-Barack Mandela, Esq.

I. UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF WOMEN’S RIGHTS

The Trump Empowerment Initiative (TEI) proposes the creation and establishment of a US Department of Women’s Rights with a Cabinet-level secretary. This department will advise President Donald Trump on all issues related to women’s rights including economic opportunity, fundamental fairness, personal safety, education, women’s health, and family matters. It is proposed that Ms. Barbara Pierce Bush is appointed as the first Secretary of the United States Department of Women’s Rights.

II. THE TRUMP HIGH TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP FOR OPPORTUNITY

The Trump Administration will form partnerships with influential high technology corporations such as Apple, Google, Facebook, Oracle, Intel, Cisco, Microsoft, Dell, Yahoo, and Twitter. The initial mission of the partnership is to teach high technology skills such as computer programming and computer coding to disadvantaged children, teens, and youth. This will create future job opportunities for future generations.

A. TRUMP TECHNOLOGY CENTERS

As part of the Trump High Technology Partnership for Opportunity, “Trump Technology Centers” will be opened in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, and Nashville. These government-financed and privately-financed centers will serve as learning centers and classrooms for disadvantaged youths learning high technology skills. The “Trump Technology Centers” will also include career centers that will provide employment opportunity.

III. HOPE FOR THE HOMELESS PLAN

There are millions of homeless people in the United States—including many military veterans. The “Hope for the Homeless Plan” will award twenty $10,000 grants to homeless organizations and shelters. The plan will award twenty additional $10,000 grants to organizations and shelters that work specifically with homeless children. The Trump Administration will partner with corporations such as Goldman Sachs and Bank of America to enable funding and investment in the plan.

A. Proposed recipients of the first grants include: 1) Los Angeles Mission on 303 East 5th Street in Los Angeles, California; 2) West Englewood United-Clara’s House: Shelter for Women and Children in Chicago, Illinois; 3) Nashville Rescue Mission in Nashville, Tennessee.

IV. PEACEFUL CHICAGO PLAN

The Trump Administration has expressed alarm and sadness about the unfortunate violence and chaos in the South Side of Chicago. The Peaceful Chicago Plan will effectively address this matter.

A. College scholarships will be awarded to disadvantaged high school students in the South Side of Chicago.

B. Twenty $20,000 grants for community organizations in the South Side of Chicago financed by partnerships between the Trump Administration, the Chicago Bulls NBA basketball team, and the Chicago Cubs Major League baseball team.

C. The “Faith in Chicago” Initiative will provide twenty $20,000 grants for faith-based organizations such as churches and parishes in the South Side of Chicago.

D. The Gun Safety in Chicago Initiative will provide free gun safety classes and workshops in the South Side of Chicago with classes sponsored by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

V. UNITED STATES OFFICE OF RACIAL UNITY

The purpose of the United States Office of Racial Unity is to unify the people of the United States. The first meeting of the US Office of Racial Unity will include former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, the Honorable Ronald Lauder—president of the World Jewish Congress, and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson. The initial mission of the office is to establish a high quality action plan for improving race relations in the United States.

VI. “TRUMP CARES” PUBLIC RELATIONS CAMPAIGN

The “Trump Cares” campaign will convince the American people and people around the world that President Donald Trump and the Trump family are caring, compassionate, and generous.

A. “Trump Cares” advertisements on television, Internet, radio, newspapers, and social media. The advertisements will repeat the phrase “Trump Cares”.

B. Creation and distribution of “Trump Cares” signs, stickers, hats, shirts and apparel.

C. A red, white, and blue “Trump Cares” ribbon will be designed to symbolize this campaign of compassion.

VII. THE MELANIA TRUMP CENTER FOR ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY

The Melania Trump Center for Economic Opportunity will be opened in Novo Mesto, Slovenia which is the First Lady’s hometown. The center will provide job training, a career center, computer skills training, and career counseling. The Melania Trump Center will also include the Melania Trump Office for Women’s Equality. This center will help the people of Slovenia and promote strategic relations between the United States and Slovenia. This initiative will be funded solely by private donors.

CONCLUSION