Trump's Political Endorsements Are A Repetitive Copy-And-Paste Fever Dream

President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Cook (R-Calif.) on Tuesday.

And as with almost every other political endorsement he’s ever made on Twitter, he repeated ― almost word for word ― the same exact phrases: “[Candidate] loves our Military and Vets. He is Strong on Crime, the Border, and supported Tax Cuts. [Candidate] has my complete and total endorsement!” (Trump’s style and capitalization are nonstandard, of course. He also sometimes swaps out “tax cuts” for “2nd Amendment support.”)

Paul Cook is a decorated Marine Corps Veteran who loves and supports our Military and Vets. He is Strong on Crime, the Border, and supported Tax Cuts for the people of California. Paul has my total and complete Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018

For comparison’s sake, here are a couple of other Trump Twitter endorsements:

Kevin Stitt ran a great winning campaign against a very tough opponent in Oklahoma. Kevin is a very successful businessman who will be a fantastic Governor. He is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, & loves our Military & Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

To the incredible people of the Great State of Wyoming: Go VOTE TODAY for Foster Friess - He will be a fantastic Governor! Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military & our Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2018

Spot the pattern yet?

No? Here are a few more, this time featuring the phrase “extraordinary woman”:

Martha McSally is an extraordinary woman. She was a very talented fighter jet pilot and is now a highly respected member of Congress. She is Strong on Crime, the Border and our under siege 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military and our Vets. Has my total and complete Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

.@DianeHarkey is an extraordinary woman of great accomplishment & potential. She is running as a very popular Republican for the Congressional seat of my friend Darrell Issa-with his complete support. Diane is strong on crime, loves our Military & Vets-has my total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2018

Perhaps Trump is a sort of modern-day Sisyphus: Instead of endlessly rolling a boulder up a hill, he’s condemned to typing and retyping the same endorsements over again.

And again and again and again:

Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona is doing a great job. It would be really nice to show your support tomorrow by voting for him in Tuesdays Primary. Doug is strong on Crime, the Border, and our Second Amendment. Loves our Military & our Vets. He has my full and complete Endorsement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Pete Stauber is running for Congress in Minnesota. He will make for a great Congressman. Pete is strong on crime and borders, loves our Military, Vets and Second Amendment. Vote for Pete tomorrow. He has my full and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida is one of the finest and most talented people in Congress. Strong on Crime, the Border, Illegal Immigration, the 2nd Amendment, our great Military & Vets, Matt worked tirelessly on helping to get our Massive Tax Cuts. He has my Full Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2018

Troy Balderson of Ohio is running for Congress against a Nancy Pelosi Liberal who is WEAK on Crime & Borders. Troy is the total opposite, and loves our Military, Vets & 2nd Amendment. EARLY VOTING just started with Election Day on August 7th. Troy has my Full & Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2018

And again and again and again and again and again:

Congressman David Kustoff has been a champion for the Trump Agenda - I greatly appreciate his support. David is strong on crime and borders, loves our Military, Vets and Second Amendment. Get out and vote for David on Thursday, August 2nd. He has my Full and Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Brian Kemp is running for Governor of the great state of Georgia. The Primary is on Tuesday. Brian is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment. I give him my full and total endorsement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

Thank you to Congressman Kevin Yoder! He secured $5 BILLION for Border Security. Now we need Congress to support. Kevin has been strong on Crime, the Border, the 2nd Amendment, and he loves our Military and Vets. @RepKevinYoder has my full and total endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

Will be in Tampa tonight. A big year for @RepDeSantis, who will be a great governor for Florida. Strong on Crime, Borders and our 2nd Amendment. Big help on Tax & Regulation Cuts. Loves our Military & our Vets. Has my Full & Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas - weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

Sure, as far as Trump’s Twitter activity is concerned, his weirdly repetitive endorsements are pretty harmless.

And, to his credit, he does occasionally put in slightly more effort, recording robocalls for candidates and letting Republican prospects appear at his almost-weekly rallies. But for a man who loves to diss rivals for being “low energy,” it’s kind of “sad”!