Trump Endorses GOP Congressman's Challenger Just Hours Before Polls Close

President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Katie Arrington, a South Carolina Republican running for Congress, on Tuesday afternoon. But it might not do her much good: Polls in the primary election close at 7 p.m.
A little after 4 p.m., Trump tweeted his disdain for incumbent Republican Rep. Mark Sanford, the former governor of South Carolina who has voiced his disdain for Trump in the past. Arrington, currently a state representative, is challenging Sanford for the 1st Congressional District seat.
Trump was referencing Sanford’s previous sex scandal when he tweeted of the congressman: “He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina.”
The president then threw his support behind Arrington: “I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes.”
It’s unusual for a president to actively endorse a challenger to an incumbent member of his own party. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said he would stick with his policy of supporting all GOP incumbents, NBC reported.
Nonetheless, Arrington thanked the president. “Together we will continue to Make America Great Again!” she tweeted.
Better late than never, we guess.