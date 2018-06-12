Trump Endorses GOP Congressman's Challenger Just Hours Before Polls Close

The Washington Post via Getty Images State Rep. Katie Arrington got a very last-minute endorsement from President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Katie Arrington, a South Carolina Republican running for Congress, on Tuesday afternoon. But it might not do her much good: Polls in the primary election close at 7 p.m.

A little after 4 p.m., Trump tweeted his disdain for incumbent Republican Rep. Mark Sanford, the former governor of South Carolina who has voiced his disdain for Trump in the past. Arrington, currently a state representative, is challenging Sanford for the 1st Congressional District seat.

Trump was referencing Sanford’s previous sex scandal when he tweeted of the congressman: “He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina.”

The president then threw his support behind Arrington: “I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes.”

Mark Sanford has been very unhelpful to me in my campaign to MAGA. He is MIA and nothing but trouble. He is better off in Argentina. I fully endorse Katie Arrington for Congress in SC, a state I love. She is tough on crime and will continue our fight to lower taxes. VOTE Katie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

It’s unusual for a president to actively endorse a challenger to an incumbent member of his own party. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said he would stick with his policy of supporting all GOP incumbents, NBC reported.

New: A source on Speaker Ryan’s political team tells NBC News the Speaker supports Mark Sanford in keeping with his policy of supporting all GOP incumbents for re-election. — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) June 12, 2018

Nonetheless, Arrington thanked the president. “Together we will continue to Make America Great Again!” she tweeted.

.@realDonaldTrump - thank you, Mr. President! Together we will continue to Make America Great Again! https://t.co/LSBnFPYQ7G — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 12, 2018