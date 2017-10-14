Trump Ends Cost-Sharing Subsidies In Attempt To Destroy Obamacare

President Trump has made many comments stating that “Obamacare is failing”, and promised to repeal Obamacare.

Trump has now halted the subsidies for lower income people insured by Obamacare that is given to insurance companies. These subsidies to the insurance companies allow the companies to lower the enrollees co-pays and deductibles.

The Affordable Care Act requires the insurance companies to lower the cost for the lower income enrollees, so the insurance companies in the exchange will be forced to continue to lower the costs for the lower income enrollees.

This is another attempt by the President to make Obamacare implode, something that he has claimed has been happening all along.

The President had decided that the government will only pay these on a monthly basis, which resulted in many insurance companies exiting the exchange, causing many lawmakers to come together in attempt to fix the problem.

What will be the result of this? Well, now many insurance companies will exit the exchange, or the ones that remain will have to raise the costs for the middle-class enrollees who aren’t making enough to qualify for the aid.

Many middle-class enrollees will see their costs go up, and the exchange will see a large exit of insurance companies.