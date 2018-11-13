Trump’s EPA Moves To Toughen Rules On Big-Rig Truck Pollution, Surprising Critics

Bloomberg via Getty Images Trucks lined up at a demonstration in Washington in October.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced a new effort to slash pollution from heavy-duty trucks, surprising critics who say the move is the Trump administration’s first to increase regulations on emitters.

The move, dubbed the “Clean Trucks Initiative,” will include a rule to toughen standards on nitrogen oxides, the emissions that cause asthma-triggering smog, Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler is expected to announce at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“We are under no regulatory or court-ordered requirements to launch this initiative,” Wheeler said on an embargoed call with reporters Monday night. “We are doing it because it’s good for the environment.”

Details are hazy on the plan, which is expected to include eliminating other trucking regulations the EPA deems onerous to lowering emissions. Still, environmentalists hailed the announcement as the administration’s first concrete move to ramp up rules on a heavily-polluting industry.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Andrew Wheeler, the acting administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, greets President Donald Trump on stage.

“It looks as if Team Trump will make it one in a row for the environment,” said Daniel Becker, the director of the Washington-based Safe Climate Campaign’s Center for Auto Safety. “Or as the French say, even the blind pig sometimes finds the truffle!”

The industry itself rallied behind the announcement. On Tuesday, the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association called the initiative “a tremendous opportunity.’

“We – EPA and the manufacturers – have done this before, and we’re ready to step forward to do it again,” Jed Mandel, the trade group’s president, said in a statement. “We ask the Agency to follow that same successful roadmap by leading a collaborative, open regulatory process involving all stakeholders.”