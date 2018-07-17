Twitter Users Aren't Buying Trump's Excuse About Defending Russia

President Donald Trump’s attempt at damage control isn’t going over so well.
Trump claimed Tuesday that he misspoke when he said he accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denial that the Kremlin had interfered with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
“President Putin just said it’s not Russia,” Trump said Monday at a press conference with the Russian leader. “I don’t see any reason why it would be.”
After political figures on both sides of the aisle severely criticized Trump for dismissing the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Russie meddled in the election, the president claimed he hadn’t meant to say what he did.
“I would like to clarify, in a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t,’” he said. “The sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.’”
That may be what Trump is selling, but not many people appear to be buying it.
Trump’s excuse is being questioned by politicians ...
... journalists ...
... snarky citizens ...
But some people just had lingering questions.