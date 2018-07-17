Twitter Users Aren't Buying Trump's Excuse About Defending Russia

After political figures on both sides of the aisle severely criticized Trump for dismissing the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Russie meddled in the election, the president claimed he hadn’t meant to say what he did.

“I would like to clarify, in a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t,’” he said. “The sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.’”