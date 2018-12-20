Donald Trump just found a way to celebrate Throwback Thursday while hyping his new farm bill.
The president announced that he would be signing the bill on Thursday by tweeting a 2005 clip of himself singing “Green Acres” with Megan Mullally at the Emmy Awards that year.
Mullally wasn’t sure how to take this blast from the past.
Naturally, other Twitter users had strong opinions about the juxtaposition of Trump singing a TV theme song while signing a bill into law.
