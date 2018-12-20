Donald Trump just found a way to celebrate Throwback Thursday while hyping his new farm bill.

The president announced that he would be signing the bill on Thursday by tweeting a 2005 clip of himself singing “Green Acres” with Megan Mullally at the Emmy Awards that year.

Mullally wasn’t sure how to take this blast from the past.

omg — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 20, 2018

if you guys need me, i’ll be in a hole in the ground 😵💀👋🏽 — Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 20, 2018

Naturally, other Twitter users had strong opinions about the juxtaposition of Trump singing a TV theme song while signing a bill into law.

Greed Acres — D hayward (@dhaybass) December 20, 2018

You can’t unsee that. My eyes hurt 😳 — One Ordinary Girl (@audri_em) December 20, 2018

How cool is this ...The president of the United States is acting out his insanity defense live on twitter — Renegade Cowboy ⚓️ (@Rene_gadeCowboy) December 20, 2018