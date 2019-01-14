President Donald Trump is known as polarizing, and now so is the menu for his meeting with the Clemson University football team.
The president is celebrating the Tigers’ national championship Monday evening by serving up fast food from some of America’s biggest chains.
“I think we’re going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger Kings with some pizza,” he said of the menu planned for the Monday gathering. “I really mean it. It will be interesting. And I would think that’s their favorite food. So we’ll see what happens. But they’re coming tonight, the national champions, subject to the weather.”
The menu heated up a lot of comments on Twitter. Naturally, some weren’t impressed.
Some people imagined what was going on behind the scenes.
Others compared the menu to what might have been served during the last administration.
Some people were afraid to criticize the meal, not because they were afraid of Trump, but because they feared getting called out by Wendy’s on Twitter.
Another person thought Wendy’s had a good reason to clap back at the president.
One person suspected that the president got advice on the menu from a previous chief executive.