Trump Fatigue Syndrome Will Leave You Feeling Blue

You could have Trump Fatigue Syndrome, like the woman in this depressingly funny video written by Michael Hayne.

“Is your judgment so clouded and are you so far from consolation that you would rather get hit by a car than endure another Trump tweet?” the narrator (Hayne) asks.

Sure she’s blue ― we can literally see it! ― but thankfully our afflicted heroine gets a grip. Turns out there’s a cure for TFS ― at least in this comedy-video universe.

The rest of us may not be so lucky.