Trump Calls Female Reporter 'So Obnoxious,' Tells Her To Be Quiet

Are you looking for more substance to President Donald Trump’s vague claim that North Korea “is no longer a nuclear threat”?

So was CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang as she jostled with other reporters outside the White House Friday morning trying to get in a question with the president.

Rather than answer Jiang, however, Trump singled her out and told her to be “quiet” at least five times, by her count.

Pressed further on the specifics of the North Korean agreement, the president turned to someone nearby, then pointed back at Jiang. Shaking his head dismissively, he said, “She’s so... she’s so obnoxious.”

Trump added another “quiet” just for good measure:

“Quiet!” President Trump says to a reporter: “She’s so obnoxious. Quiet.” pic.twitter.com/nZE0bUPGoP — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 15, 2018

And for context, here’s Trump’s back-and-forth with Jiang just before he called her “obnoxious.”

Reporter: You spoke passionately about the circumstances that led to Otto Warmbier's death. In same breath, you're defending Kim Jong Un's human rights records. How can you do that?



Trump: "You know why? Because I don't want to see a nuclear weapon destroy you and your family" pic.twitter.com/RZLElM3qOV — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 15, 2018