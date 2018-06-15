Trump Calls Female Reporter 'So Obnoxious,' Tells Her To Be Quiet

Are you looking for more substance to President Donald Trump’s vague claim that North Korea “is no longer a nuclear threat”?
So was CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang as she jostled with other reporters outside the White House Friday morning trying to get in a question with the president.
Rather than answer Jiang, however, Trump singled her out and told her to be “quiet” at least five times, by her count.
Pressed further on the specifics of the North Korean agreement, the president turned to someone nearby, then pointed back at Jiang. Shaking his head dismissively, he said, “She’s so... she’s so obnoxious.”
Trump added another “quiet” just for good measure:
And for context, here’s Trump’s back-and-forth with Jiang just before he called her “obnoxious.”
“[Trump] told me I was obnoxious and and to be quiet at least 5x,” Jiang tweeted afterward, “but to his credit he did answer plenty of our questions.”