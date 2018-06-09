Trump: I'll Know In 1 Minute If North Korean Talks Are Going Well By 'My Touch, My Feel'

President Donald Trump said he will know within the very first minute if his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is going well because of his “touch” and “feel.”

Reporter: "How?"



Speaking to reporters after reading a statement at the Group of Seven meeting in Quebec on Saturday, Trump was asked how he will decide if Kim can be trusted to work with the U.S.

“That’s a good question. How long will it take? I think within the first minute, I’ll know,” Trump said of the scheduled Tuesday meeting in Singapore.

“How?” the reporter asked.

“Just my touch, my feel. That’s what I do,” the president said.

Trump then launched into a rambling monologue in which he appeared to compare meeting the North Korean leader with deciding if he might have a schoolyard crush on someone.

“You know, in the way they say you know you’re going to like somebody, like in the first five seconds? You ever hear that one?” Trump said. “Well, I think that very quickly I’ll know whether or not something good is going to happen. I also think I’ll know whether or not it will happen fast. May not. But I think I’ll know pretty quickly whether or not, in my opinion, something positive will happen. And if I think it won’t happen, I’m not going to waste my time, I’m not going to waste his time.”

