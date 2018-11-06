POLITICS
11/06/2018 01:45 am ET

Confused Trump Fans Chanting '4 More Years' Forget It's Only 2018

Supporters began chanting as the president held a final rally in Missouri ahead of Tuesday’s midterms.
By David Barden

Confused supporters of President Donald Trump began chanting “four more years” during a rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on Monday evening, seemingly confusing Tuesday’s midterm elections with the 2020 presidential race.  

As one would expect, Twitter users leapt at the chance to remind the attendees that the president ― who has been in office two years ― wouldn’t be appearing on any of Tuesday’s ballots. 

“Admittedly, I’m terrible at math, but shouldn’t they be chanting ‘six more years’?” one user wrote. 

David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
