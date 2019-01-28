Trump Turns On Fox News: ‘Even Less Understanding... Than Fake News CNN & NBC’

President Donald Trump lashed out at his favorite network on Sunday, accusing two Fox News journalists of having “less understanding” of his proposed border wall than the “fake news” at his usual media targets, CNN and NBC.

Trump specifically called out the network’s chief White House correspondent John Roberts and Washington correspondent Gillian Turner:

Never thought I’d say this but I think @johnrobertsFox and @GillianHTurner @FoxNews have even less understanding of the Wall negotiations than the folks at FAKE NEWS CNN & NBC! Look to final results! Don’t know how my poll numbers are so good, especially up 19% with Hispanics? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

After all that I have done for the Military, our great Veterans, Judges (99), Justices (2), Tax & Regulation Cuts, the Economy, Energy, Trade & MUCH MORE, does anybody really think I won’t build the WALL? Done more in first two years than any President! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

Roberts subbed for Fox News anchor Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday” and Turner was part of a discussion on the show.

Trump’s initial tweet misspelled Turner’s name, tagging the wrong person. He then deleted it and fired off a new tweet with the correct tag.

The numbers in Trump’s tweet refer to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll earlier this month, which found 50 percent of Latino adults approve of his job as president, a 19 percent jump since December, The Hill reported.

Barbara Carvalho, the director of the poll, told PBS that it was not a poll of Latinos but a small part of a much larger poll. If isolated, that portion of the poll would have a 9.9-point margin of error.