President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News’ Chris Wallace for a wide-ranging interview that aired Sunday, in which he discussed the Russia investigation, his war on the media and more.

Though he made a rare admission about a personal misstep, Trump still gave himself an “A+” on his overall presidential performance.

Here are some of the most noteworthy moments from Trump’s ― at times fiery ― interview with his favorite cable news network:

Trump claims he “didn’t know” about Matt Whitaker’s criticism of the Russia probe

The president told Wallace he was unaware of Matt Whitaker’s past remarks bashing special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference before he named him acting attorney general.

“He’s right,” Trump said about Whitaker’s past criticism of the probe. “What do you do when a person’s right?”

Repeating his constant refrain that there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and Russia, Trump reiterated that Whitaker “happened to be right” about his assessment of Mueller’s investigation.

Trump’s decision to push out Jeff Sessions and name Whitaker as acting attorney general has drawn pushback from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who fear Mueller’s investigation could be hindered.

Trump said he “would not get involved” if Whitaker curtailed the Mueller probe

Whether the Mueller probe continues as normal is “really up to” Whitaker, Trump told Wallace.

“I think he’s very well-aware politically,” Trump said. “He’s a very smart person. He’s a very respected person. He’s going to do what’s right.”

When asked whether he would step in if Whitaker decided to curtail the investigation, Trump responded no.

“I would not get involved,” the president said. “All these people that say I’m going to end the investigation, you know ... how long has this witch hunt been going on?”

Trump said he’s completed “written answers” to Mueller’s questions...

When Wallace asked Trump about the “written answers” his legal team was reportedly submitting to Mueller’s office, the president interrupted that he personally had prepared them.

“I’m preparing written answers,” the president said. “I’m the one that does the answer. Yes. Are they writing them out? Yeah, they’re writing what I tell them to write. ... By the way, it wasn’t a big deal.”

...but doesn’t plan on sitting down with Mueller’s team for an interview

The president told Wallace he “probably” would not agree to an in-person interview with the special counsel’s team.

“I think we’ve wasted enough time on this witch hunt,” Trump said, adding that he could always “change his mind.”

Chris Wallace: "What are the odds" [he'll sit down and talk w/Mueller about his investigation.]



Trump:" I don't do odds."



Wallace, laughing: "You ran a casino, sir." 🤣🤣🤣

(Follow @atrupar for more video.)#sundaymorning #sundaythoughts #amjoypic.twitter.com/MKxb4yQXVp — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 18, 2018

Trump admits he botched Veterans Day

Though he defended his decision not to visit a World War I cemetery in France earlier this month, Trump told Wallace he should have done more to honor veterans on Veterans Day last week.

“I should have done that,” Trump said when asked why he didn’t visit Arlington National Cemetery on the federal holiday. “I was extremely busy on calls for the country, we did a lot of calling, as you know. ... I, probably in retrospect, I should have and I did last year and I will virtually every year.”

President Trump on not going to Arlington Cemetery: "I should have done that. I was extremely busy on calls for the country, we did a lot of calling, as you know...I probably in retrospect I should have and I did last year and I will virtually every year." #POTUSonFNS pic.twitter.com/m4qsjWnAX0 — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) November 18, 2018

Trump gives himself an “A+” on performance

When asked where he ranks himself in the “pantheon of great presidents,” Trump told Wallace that he would give himself an “A+.”

“I think I’m doing a great job,” Trump said. “I would give myself ― look, I hate to do it but I will do it ― I would give myself an A+. Is that enough? Can I go higher than that?”

President Trump rates his job performance compared to past presidents. He tells Chris, "I would give myself an A+." #POTUSonFNS pic.twitter.com/9OPrTpqs60 — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) November 18, 2018