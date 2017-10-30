Donald Trump's Approval Rating Hits New Low In Latest Gallup Poll

Donald Trump’s job approval rating has sunk to even deeper depths in the latest Gallup poll.

Gallup’s tracking poll, based on a three-day rolling average ending Sunday, put Trump’s average approval rating at 33 percent, the lowest of his presidency, with 62 percent disapproving of the job he’s doing — a new high.

The survey comes on the heels of a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll conducted Oct. 23-26 and released Sunday that found that 38 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s job performance while 58 percent disapproved. The poll found a fall off among independents and Trump’s core supporters. The approval rating was the lowest for any modern president at a similar point in their terms.

Both polls were conducted before Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s former business associate Rick Gates were hit with charges in the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election.

Still, news reports that the indictments against someone were coming leaked over the weekend, which may have had an impact on the Gallup numbers.

Gallup reported earlier this month that Trump’s average approval ratings for the third quarter of the year stood at 36.9 percent, down from his second quarter ratings of 38.8 percent.

The Gallup poll is conducted among 1,500 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Trump has consistently fared worse this year in Gallup’s polling than in many other surveys, but several recent surveys have showed him dipping back below 40 percent approval after a modest September uptick.