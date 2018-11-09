Trump Says George Conway Is Trying To Get Publicity: 'I Really Don't Know The Guy'

President Donald Trump lashed back at an op-ed written by George Conway, husband of White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, that criticized Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general.

“You mean Mr. Kellyanne Conway? He’s just trying to get publicity for himself,” Trump told reporters on Friday morning.

“Why don’t you ask Kellyanne that question, all right?” he added. “She might know him better than me. I really don’t know the guy.”