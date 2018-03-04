Trump Mocks George W. Bush, Calls Iraq Invasion 'Single Worst Decision Ever Made'

President Donald Trump took a dig at George W. Bush during a speech to Republican donors on Saturday, calling the former president’s decision to invade Iraq in 2003 “the single worst decision ever made.”

“Here we are, like the dummies of the world, because we had bad politicians running our country for a long time,” Trump said. He went on to mock fellow Republican Bush, sarcastically calling him a “real genius” over his decision to invade Iraq.

He also scorned the CIA over its flawed information about Iraq dictator Saddam Hussein harboring weapons of mass destruction.

“That turned out to be wonderful intelligence. Great intelligence agency there,” Trump joked.

As CNN noted, Trump has used this faulty assessment about the WMDs to question the reliability of the U.S. intelligence community, particularly regarding its conclusions about Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Getty Images Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, arrive at the Capitol for the inauguration of Donald Trump last year.

Though Trump repeatedly insisted through his presidential campaign that he’d long been opposed to the Iraq War, even saying in a June 2016 that he was among its “earliest” critics, the record suggests otherwise.

In a much-reported exchange with with radio host Howard Stern in September 2002, Trump expressed tepid support for the war, saying “Yeah, I guess so” when asked if he supported the impending invasion of Iraq.

In March 2003, one day after the invasion, Trump told Fox News that the conflict appeared to be “a tremendous success from a military standpoint.”

Trump’s excoriation of Bush wasn’t the only part of his fundraiser speech that made headlines. He also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent power grab in his remarks.