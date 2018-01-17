James Gunn, director of the two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, is offering $100,000 if President Donald Trump will step on a scale.

Gunn’s unusual proposition came hours after White House doctor Ronny Jackson said on Tuesday that the president was 6′3″ and weighed 239 pounds, or one pound shy of the level that would be considered obese.

The filmmaker and other Trump critics didn’t buy it. Mocking Trump’s involvement in the debunked “birther” conspiracy theory that claimed President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States, Twitter users created the #Girther hashtag to question Jackson’s claims.

Some even demanded to see Trump’s #GirthCertificate.

I will give 100 thousand dollars to Trump's favorite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real. #Girther #GirtherMovement — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

Gunn’s bounty echoed Trump’s 2012 offer of $5 million to charity if Obama would release his college transcripts. When asked what charity Trump might pick, Gunn replied:

I would be afraid that it's the Ku Klux Klan but there's no way in hell he's 239 pounds, so I don't have to worry about it. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

Gunn made it clear that his offer wasn’t about body-shaming the president:

This has nothing to do with fat shaming. It has to do with a continuous pattern of fabricating facts by both Trump and his administration. https://t.co/88Jw1pGLfe — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

For good measure, Gunn also shared images of others for comparison, including this one:

A picture of a 6’3” man standing next to a 6’1” man and their wives. pic.twitter.com/VmnLjHfvMq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

Not surprisingly, the #Girther hashtag began to trend on Twitter:

Clearly, we're going to need to see the long-form digital readout from the scale Dr. Ronny Jackson used #Girther https://t.co/fFAMopGxZ1 — Richard Hine (@richardhine) January 17, 2018

For the record, @realDonaldTrump said he was 74 inches in 2012. Now his doctor says he's 75 inches. And that one inch makes is BMI "overweight" not "obese." I'm a #girther because old men don't GROW an inch! pic.twitter.com/ehNxF9PjPL — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) January 16, 2018

Has anyone coined "girther" for those who belive the president weighs more than his doctor reports? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 16, 2018

Yes, we're calling it the Girther Movement. @realDonaldTrump must step on a scale on live TV, and let beauty contestants judge the results. #GirtherMovement #Girther https://t.co/Mr90mTalOx — Janell8ItAll (@LiveLoveLifeDo) January 16, 2018

So Dr. Ronny Jackson says Trump is 6' 3" & 239lbs



That makes his BMI 29.9



These are the BMI classifications

Normal weight: BMI is 18.5 to 24.9

Overweight: BMI is 25 to 29.9

Obese: BMI is 30 or more



Seems to me like they lied just enough so Trump wouldn't be considered obese.🤔 — Alexander "Stable Genius" Hamilton (@AHamiltonSpirit) January 17, 2018

#Girther. I've got people in Hawaii looking into his weight, and you won't believe what they are finding. — james p cavanaugh (@rosedude1) January 17, 2018

Petition to make Trump release the long-form girth certificate. #girther — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) January 16, 2018