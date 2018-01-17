James Gunn, director of the two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, is offering $100,000 if President Donald Trump will step on a scale.
Gunn’s unusual proposition came hours after White House doctor Ronny Jackson said on Tuesday that the president was 6′3″ and weighed 239 pounds, or one pound shy of the level that would be considered obese.
The filmmaker and other Trump critics didn’t buy it. Mocking Trump’s involvement in the debunked “birther” conspiracy theory that claimed President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States, Twitter users created the #Girther hashtag to question Jackson’s claims.
Some even demanded to see Trump’s #GirthCertificate.
Gunn’s bounty echoed Trump’s 2012 offer of $5 million to charity if Obama would release his college transcripts. When asked what charity Trump might pick, Gunn replied:
Gunn made it clear that his offer wasn’t about body-shaming the president:
For good measure, Gunn also shared images of others for comparison, including this one:
Not surprisingly, the #Girther hashtag began to trend on Twitter: