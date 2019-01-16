POLITICS
01/16/2019 10:36 pm ET

Rudy Giuliani Gets Heated With Chris Cuomo: ‘I Never Said There Was No Collusion’

Trump's attorney told the CNN host that even "if the collusion happened, it happened a long time ago."
headshot
By David Barden

Rudy Giuliani told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday that he never denied that President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russian government in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Instead, the president’s attorney and former New York mayor said that Trump himself had not colluded with the Kremlin.

“There is not a single bit of evidence the president of the United States committed the only crime you could commit here: conspired with the Russians to hack” the Democratic National Committee, Giuliani said.

Trump has consistently denied colluding with Russia, and he and Giuliani have consistently said that it isn’t a crime anyway

However, as special counsel Robert Mueller continues to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Giuliani conceded that “if the collusion happened, it happened a long time ago.”

Watch Cuomo and Giuliani go head-to-head in the clips below. 

headshot
David Barden
Editor, HuffPost Australia
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani Chris Cuomo Collusion 2016 United States Presidential Election
Rudy Giuliani Gets Heated With Chris Cuomo: ‘I Never Said There Was No Collusion’
CONVERSATIONS