Trump Backs Rudy Giuliani's Claim That No Campaign Money Went To Stormy Daniels

“Sorry, I’m giving you a fact now that you don’t know,” Giuliani continued. He told The New York Times that a monthly $35,000 reimbursement scheme was set up, coming out of a personal Trump family account. Trump ended up paying Cohen $460,000 to $470,000 in total, including funds for “incidental expenses,” he said.

Giuliani said the president was unaware of the “specifics” of the payments, “but he did know about the general arrangement that Michael would take care of things like this.”

Thursday morning, on “Fox & Friends,” Giuliani seemed to backpedal on his statement that Trump knew about the payments to Cohen.

“He didn’t know the details of this until we knew the details of it, which is a couple weeks ago ― maybe not even a couple weeks, maybe 10 days ago,” Giuliani said of Trump. “Remember when this came up ― October 2016 ... I don’t want to demean anyone, but $135,000 seems like a lot of money. It’s not when you’re putting $100 million into your campaign. It isn’t pocket change, but it’s pretty close to it.”

Giuliani also came to the defense of Cohen, who Trump has held at arm’s length since FBI raids last month seized records from the lawyer.

“I think he was trying to help the family,” Giuliani said of Cohen. “And for that, the man is being treated like some kind of villain. And I think he was just being a good lawyer and a good man.”