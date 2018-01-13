Donald Trump Stayed On The Golf Course As Hawaii Panicked

Critics are blasting President Donald Trump for continuing to golf Saturday while frantic Hawaii residents rushed for cover after a false cell phone alarm about an incoming ballistic missile.

The president was on the course at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, after the alert was issued at 1:09 p.m. EST, according to press pool reports. His motorcade didn’t leave the club for Mar-a-Lago until 1:38 p.m.

Although Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency quickly tweeted that the initial warning was an error, it took 38 minutes before a second mobile alert declared the first a false alarm. Officials said the wrong button had been pushed.

Pool report had Trump leaving golf course at 138 PM ET and arriving at Mar-a-Lago at 149 PM. Alert was posted at 109 ET and declared false by Gabbard at 119 & by Hawaii at 120 ET. https://t.co/KOi9mLu0ny — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 13, 2018

As of Saturday evening, Trump had not issued any personal statement — or tweet — about the scare. He did tweet about “fake news” and again called journalist Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, a “fake book.” He described Wolff as “mentally deranged.”

So much Fake News is being reported. They don’t even try to get it right, or correct it when they are wrong. They promote the Fake Book of a mentally deranged author, who knowingly writes false information. The Mainstream Media is crazed that WE won the election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2018

Anyone else wondering why the hell @realDonaldTrump didn’t tweet about this morning’s false alarm in Hawaii? To busy with golfing or doesn’t care since it’s not about him? pic.twitter.com/1Q8GryecLR — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) January 13, 2018

It’s not clear exactly when Trump learned of the alert, although presumably the president would be informed of any potential threat immediately.

White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement that the president had been “briefed on the state of Hawaii’s emergency management exercise.”

“This was purely a state exercise,” she added.

A White House official told CNN that the president was briefed in person by national security adviser H.R. McMaster, deputy national security adviser Ricky Waddell and White House chief of staff John Kelly.

A senior administrative official told Politico that there was no military response around the president during the incident because there was no actual threat detected by the military. The source also said that Trump’s Cabinet hasn’t yet tested plans for how they would respond in such an attack

Former Pentagon official Col. Morris Davis criticized the president in a tweet for continuing his round of golf on his “taxpayer funded vacation” as Hawaiians “braced for a ballistic missile strike.”

For 38 minutes American citizens in Hawaii braced for a ballistic missile strike ... and @realDonaldTrump continued his round of golf in Florida on his 120th taxpayer funded vacation day in less than a year. https://t.co/tSSSNiDLDk — Col. Morris Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) January 13, 2018

Former Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.) tweeted that Trump was “somewhere on the back nine” while “1.5 million American citizens” were told to seek shelter.

As 1.5 million American citizens were told a ballistic missile was headed their way and to seek shelter immediately, @realDonaldTrump was somewhere on the back nine of his Florida golf course.



He went ahead and finished out 18. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) January 13, 2018

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) was quickly informed of the alert error and assured Hawaiians in a tweet that there was “no incoming missile,” even before the second alert went out.

HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

She didn’t criticize Trump for golfing. But she did complain that the president was neither taking the nuclear threat from North Korea seriously enough nor dealing with it wisely.

Donald Trump is taking too long. Now is not the time for posturing. He must take this threat seriously and begin direct talks with North Korea, without preconditions, to de-escalate and denuclearize the Korean peninsula. There is no time to waste. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

The people of Hawaiʻi should never have had to go through this. The people of America should not be faced with this threat right now. We need peace - not political bickering. We have to talk to North Korea and find a peaceful path to get rid of this nuclear threat. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

A former Pentagon communications director during the Obama administration quipped that “thank God” Trump was playing golf during the false alarm.

Thank God the President was playing golf. pic.twitter.com/K7wPtsevGO — Patrick Granfield (@pgranfield) January 13, 2018

Trump frequently criticized Barack Obama for golfing when he was in office, suggesting that he was neglecting his presidential duties.

President Obama should have gone to Louisiana days ago, instead of golfing. Too little, too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2016

While our wonderful president was out playing golf all day, the TSA is falling apart, just like our government! Airports a total disaster! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2016