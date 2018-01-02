Trump Says 'It's Back To Work,' Then Visits Golf Club For 7 Straight Days

Following Donald Trump’s Christmas morning tweet announcing that he’d soon be “back to work in order to Make America Great Again,” the president reportedly spent the next seven days visiting his golf club.

Starting on Dec. 26, Trump’s motorcade was spotted arriving at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, at 9 a.m. on six consecutive mornings, per pool reports. On Jan. 1, the seventh day since his tweet, Trump arrived at the club at around 8:50 a.m., BuzzFeed News reported, just minutes after he tweeted about having “much work” to do.

Trump added that he was returning to Washington D.C. later in the day.

Will be leaving Florida for Washington (D.C.) today at 4:00 P.M. Much work to be done, but it will be a great New Year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

The White House told pool reporters that Trump was with professional golfer Fred Funk and his son Taylor Funk at the golf club on New Year’s Day. Officials, however, would not “specifically say” whether the group was golfing or not.

On Friday, Trump invited about 60 members of the U.S. Coast Guard to play golf at his club as a token of thanks for their service. The president played a round of golf before the Coast Guard personnel arrived, The Palm Beach Post reported.

The White House has been reticent about providing details regarding Trump’s golfing habits. On several occasions in the past week, staffers have refused to confirm whether or not the president was actually golfing at the club, even when he was seen standing on the greens.

Last Wednesday, CNN reporters in Palm Beach said a white box truck parked right in front of their cameras and blocked their view of Trump hitting the links. The Secret Service refuted the suggestion that the truck was intentionally placed to prevent the media from seeing Trump.

CNN’s Dan Merica, however, noted the significance of the vehicle’s placement.

″The president and the White House have tried to obscure the fact that President Trump golfs on a regular basis,” Merica said. “This is a man who ran for president, who criticized President Barack Obama regularly for playing golf during his presidency, but that criticism hasn’t continued into the Trump presidency.”

According to NBC News, Trump has visited one of his golf clubs at least 91 times since taking office a year ago. Yet when he was on the campaign trail, Trump said he wouldn’t be spending time on the greens as president.