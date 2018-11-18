Twitter Users Baffled By Trump's 'Great Climate' Promise During Wildfire Tour

President Donald Trump vowed to make the Earth’s climate great again as he toured the destruction caused by the deadliest wildfire in California’s history.

After witnessing the devastation inflicted on the community of Paradise, Trump on Saturday was asked by reporters whether his opinion on climate change had been altered.

“No. No. I have a strong opinion: I want great climate, we’re going to have that,” he replied.

Trump is asked if the seeing the devastation from the California wildfires has changed his opinion on climate change.



Trump: "No. No. I have a strong opinion: I want great climate." (via CNN) pic.twitter.com/1OwvGH2Ucq — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 17, 2018

Twitter users were left scratching their heads at the president’s response, with one going so far as to label it “the single most idiotic thing I’ve heard out of him yet.”

"We're going to have a great climate." OMG this is the single most idiotic thing I've heard out of him yet and that's saying a LOT — Amy it must end Wolf (@Airmit106) November 17, 2018

Imagine being this stupid. 😫 https://t.co/Ny07HhsAq9 — Justin Mikita (@JustinMikita) November 17, 2018

It’ll be a great climate. The best climate. Many people have said so. 🙄 — Jeannette Chiappone (@JeannetteChips) November 17, 2018

WHEN YOURE DONE MOWING, RAKE THE FLOOR. I WANT GREAT CLIMATE!! pic.twitter.com/mt07A6uVnb — WeeHalfPint (@weehalfpintt) November 17, 2018

Some day we'll carve "I have a strong opinion: I want great climate" on our civilization's gravestone. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) November 17, 2018

"We're going to have great climate." pic.twitter.com/5l1qnxA0cX — markles (@shrillerthanyou) November 18, 2018

Well, that's taken care of. Trump announced today "I want great climate." — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) November 17, 2018