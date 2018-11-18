Twitter Users Baffled By Trump's 'Great Climate' Promise During Wildfire Tour

President Donald Trump vowed to make the Earth’s climate great again as he toured the destruction caused by the deadliest wildfire in California’s history.
After witnessing the devastation inflicted on the community of Paradise, Trump on Saturday was asked by reporters whether his opinion on climate change had been altered.
“No. No. I have a strong opinion: I want great climate, we’re going to have that,” he replied.
Twitter users were left scratching their heads at the president’s response, with one going so far as to label it “the single most idiotic thing I’ve heard out of him yet.”
Trump several years ago dismissed climate change as a “hoax.” He has since backed off that claim, but as recently as October he expressed skepticism about whether global warming was man-made.