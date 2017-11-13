President Donald Trump was thrown off by a handshake intended to kick off an international conference in the Philippines on Monday.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila began with an opening ceremony and photo op of attending world leaders. The heads of state were invited on stage to participate in the conference’s traditional handshake, in which they cross their arms and join hands with the leaders next to them.

Here’s what it looked like when President Barack Obama attended the conference in Laos in 2016.

Here’s how it went for Trump:

According to The Associated Press, “the announcer’s instructions briefly baffled Trump.” The photos below captured the confusion:

JIM WATSON via Getty Images 1. Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte motions for Trump to step forward.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images 2. World leaders begin to take each other's hands. Trump turns to Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images 3. Trump uses his right hand, instead of his left, which is required for such a handshake. Phuc turns to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who also offers the wrong hand.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images 4. Trump notices something is amiss. Medvedev just sticks with it.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images 5. Trump begins switching his hands.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images 6. But the reach is a little far for him.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images 7. He gets there.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images 8. Though he appears to look a tad uncomfortable.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images 9. More than a tad.

JIM WATSON via Getty Images 10. There we go.

Things got a bit awkward as Pres. Trump posed with world leaders for a group handshake at the beginning of the ASEAN summit in the Philippines. https://t.co/dhlr1L4z5o pic.twitter.com/TrBQWcxWLP — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 13, 2017