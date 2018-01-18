The Coverage Of Trump’s Big Dumb Body Is Fat With Stupidity

Because everything is now impossibly stupid, MSNBC and a host of other websites and news outlets spent a decent amount of time this week covering the height and weight of President Donald Trump.
Stupid stories are fine. We certainly do our share. But there’s no excuse for doing stupid stories stupidly. Because everything is impossibly stupid, however, MSNBC and many other outlets decided to cover this stupid story by comparing the president’s alleged 6-foot-3, 239-pound body to... athletes who are similarly sized?
This is stupid, as Trey Burton, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles, recognized when his name came up in one such comparison.
And because everything is ― as noted above ― impossibly stupid, it apparently no longer goes without saying that athletes routinely lie about their heights and weights, or that muscles are heavy, or that different people with similar heights and weights often look very different from one another, especially when one is an impeccably fine-tuned professional athlete in his 20s and the other is a 71-year-old man who yells at the television all day.
It’s all stupid. Everything is stupid. If the 1996 film “The Stupids” were remade today, it would be called “The Average and In No Way Remarkables.” But, look, if we’re going to cover stupid things ― instead of the fact that the government might shut down, or that the president is almost certainly corrupt, or that Congress can’t manage to find funding for health insurance for children, or that Puerto Rico is still in crisis months after Hurricane Maria made landfall, or that Republicans are sabotaging the Russia probe and attacking the free press, or that immigration agents have dramatically increased deportation efforts, or that Republicans and Democrats are on the verge of failing to protect Dreamers yet again, or that a former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State is set to be sentenced Thursday in perhaps the biggest sexual abuse scandal in American sports history ― we should at least do people the service of not covering them stupidly.