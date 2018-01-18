The Coverage Of Trump’s Big Dumb Body Is Fat With Stupidity

Because everything is now impossibly stupid, MSNBC and a host of other websites and news outlets spent a decent amount of time this week covering the height and weight of President Donald Trump.

Stupid stories are fine. We certainly do our share. But there’s no excuse for doing stupid stories stupidly. Because everything is impossibly stupid, however, MSNBC and many other outlets decided to cover this stupid story by comparing the president’s alleged 6-foot-3, 239-pound body to... athletes who are similarly sized?

This is stupid, as Trey Burton, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles, recognized when his name came up in one such comparison.