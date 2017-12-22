President Donald Trump appeared to claim credit for booming house sales on Thursday, but folks online weren’t having it.
With sales of existing homes in the U.S. hitting their highest level in more than a decade, Trump shared this message on Twitter:
Trump didn’t explicitly suggest he was responsible for the boost, but fellow tweeters believed he was giving off that impression by using his MAGA slogan.
Many responded by thanking former President Barack Obama, whose policies would have led to the jump. Others questioned why booming house sales were a good thing given how previous soaring numbers ultimately led to the 2008 global financial crisis: