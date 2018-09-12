Trump Claims His Hurricane Response In Texas, Florida Merits 'A Pluses'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to laud his administration’s response to last year’s hurricanes, claiming it merits “A Pluses” despite thousands of deaths and billions in damage.

Ahead of Hurricane Florence’s predicted landfall in the Carolinas on Thursday morning, Trump has been bragging about his administration’s relief efforts in 2017.

The government’s work in Texas and Florida in the aftermath of the hurricanes Harvey and Irma was top notch, Trump tweeted, and efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria amounted to an “unappreciated great job,” even though it involved “an inaccessible island with very poor electricity and a totally incompetent Mayor of San Juan.”

Trump on Tuesday called his government’s response to the Puerto Rico storm an “unsung success,” and claimed that of all the areas affected by hurricanes in 2017, his administration did “the best job” on the island.

Trump faced severe backlash last year for trying to downplay the death and destruction in Puerto Rico, going as far as blaming the island for failing to properly prepare.

Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, called him out numerous times for neglecting the U.S. territory. Trump, in response, accused the mayor and other officials of wanting “everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.”